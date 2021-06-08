Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 942,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,554. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.