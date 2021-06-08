Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

HTHT stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

