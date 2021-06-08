Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

BNR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 305,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

