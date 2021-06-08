Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $19.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $377.04.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.21.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

