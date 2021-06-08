ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.51

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.51 and last traded at $91.46, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

