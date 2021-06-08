TigerCash Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $850,674.63 and approximately $9.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00908797 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

