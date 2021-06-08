InsurAce (INSUR) Market Cap Achieves $23.10 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00247964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00225377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.01215504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,718.18 or 1.00257832 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

