Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $268,602.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00020076 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $268,602.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00247964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00225377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.01215504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,718.18 or 1.00257832 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,835,831 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.