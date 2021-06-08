$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.42. Koppers posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,491. Koppers has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

