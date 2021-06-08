ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 4,512,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 2.29. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

