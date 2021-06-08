Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.