First National Bank Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $509.97. 70,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The company has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.84 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

