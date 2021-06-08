$918.01 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $918.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $871.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.47.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

