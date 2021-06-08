Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0361

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $480,819.83 and $559.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00250404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.01217628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.36 or 1.00259305 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,332,307 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.