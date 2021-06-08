Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report sales of $10.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the lowest is $9.30 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $39.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.67. 64,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

