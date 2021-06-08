MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $192.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.80 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $775.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $880.04 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess stock traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.00. 8,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,944. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 42.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 48.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 130.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

