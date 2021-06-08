TENT Price Tops $0.0547 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.96 million and $201,604.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00391966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00157632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00246979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004179 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004740 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,962,940 coins and its circulating supply is 35,885,848 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

