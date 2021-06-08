ModiHost (AIM) Price Tops $0.0977

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $121,861.40 and $30,283.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00993976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.09639280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050567 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

