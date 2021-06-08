Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMBL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GMBL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,433. The company has a market capitalization of $254.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

