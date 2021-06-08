Spendcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.