HyperCash (HC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.71 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.36 or 1.00094751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $345.37 or 0.01041432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00503203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00387156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00075261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004422 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.