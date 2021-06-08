Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

SNDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,053,469. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

