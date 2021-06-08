IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,771. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $294.17 and a one year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

