First National Bank Buys Shares of 1,586 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $311.58. 78,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.