The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 381,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,909. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 568,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

