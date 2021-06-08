Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,568. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

