Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. 243,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

