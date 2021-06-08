State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 57,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.96. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in State Street by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in State Street by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in State Street by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,520,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

