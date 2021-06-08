Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.24

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 14846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

