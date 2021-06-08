Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WILLF remained flat at $$54.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

