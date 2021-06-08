A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 142,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

