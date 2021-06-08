Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,617. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

