$2.07 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.02. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

