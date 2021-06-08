Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $390.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.95 million and the highest is $397.90 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.15. 9,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

