Analysts Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. 37,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $558,908,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

