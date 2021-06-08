Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of IMPL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,978. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.