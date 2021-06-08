Full Sail Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $423.79. The stock had a trading volume of 256,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.