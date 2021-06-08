Truist Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $220.30. 174,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $233.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.