Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.97. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 117,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

