Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 35,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

