$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Raymond James increased their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 166,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

