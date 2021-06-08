Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.23. The stock had a trading volume of 68,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.93. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

