Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00032912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and $203,779.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00252003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00229604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.01182337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.36 or 0.99858386 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,877 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

