Bata Price Reaches $0.0101 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 89.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Bata has traded down 95.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $51,086.45 and $10.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00484817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

