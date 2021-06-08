Convergence Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and $1.80 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00994391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.69 or 0.09668859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 723,395,963 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

