Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $783.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.20 million and the lowest is $757.30 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,898 shares of company stock worth $13,959,967. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

