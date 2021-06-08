$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

K traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.