Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.16 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $22.28. 22,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,947. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $628.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

