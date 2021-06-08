Ycg LLC Purchases 3,423 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,412,000 after buying an additional 255,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.92. 234,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

