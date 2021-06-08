Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,881.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 109,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,850,000 after purchasing an additional 296,361 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 215,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,025,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

